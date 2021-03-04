Expand / Collapse search

Woman found dead during East Side building fire

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Manhattan
A woman is dead after a fire inside an apartment building on the East Side of Manhattan.

NEW YORK - The FDNY is investigating the cause of a fire on Manhattan's East Side that left one woman dead.

The fire broke out Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. on the first floor at 351 East 54th Street.

The 73-year-old victim was unconscious when firefighters arrived. She was declared dead at the scene.

The woman's identity has not been released pending family notification.

Sixty firefighters responded to the blaze.
 