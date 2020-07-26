Woman fights off man who attacked, nearly raped her inside Queens park: NYPD

A 51-year-old woman fought off a man attempting to rape her inside of a park in Queens after he punched her in the head, dragged her into the bushes, pulled her pants down and choked her, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say the victim was walking along the orange trail in Forest Park when the suspect approached her from behind at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, tapped her on the shoulder, and began punching her in the head several times.

The suspect then dragged her off of the trail into some nearby bushes and pulled her pants down, causing the victim to fall to the ground. He then wrapped a piece of clothing around her neck and tried to choke her while attempting to sexually assault her.

The woman fought back, screaming for help until the suspect ran away west towards the parkway underpass.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

Advertisement

Police have released photos and surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male, roughly 30 years old, and was last seen wearing dark shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the suspect is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.