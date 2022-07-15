Woman fatally attacked by two alligators in Sarasota County pond, deputies say

article

A woman is dead after she was attacked by two alligators in a pond near her Englewood home Friday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they are conducting a death investigation in the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club.

An elderly woman was seen falling into a pond along the course near her home and was struggling to stay afloat, according to Sarasota County deputies.

Investigators said the two alligators spotted the woman and grabbed her while she was in the water. One of the gators was eight feet, 10 inches long and the other was seven feet, seven inches long, FWC officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies confirmed. Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to capture and remove the alligators from the pond, so they can further investigate.

