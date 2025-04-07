Woman escapes attempted rape in Lower East Side subway station: NYPD

Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman early Monday morning inside the East Broadway subway station on the Lower East Side.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. A 30-year-old woman was waiting for the northbound F train at the Rudgers Street and East Broadway station when a man approached her from behind.

The woman moved away and went up an escalator, but police say the suspect followed, pulled her pants down, and tried to rape her. She managed to retrieve her cellphone and began dialing 911, but the man snatched the phone from her hand and threw it over the side of the escalator before fleeing the scene. The woman was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as having a light skin complexion and is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old. He is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has a thin build with black hair. At the time of the incident, he was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and white sneakers.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All tips are kept confidential.