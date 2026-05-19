Woman dies after falling into NYC manhole while getting out of car

The Brief A 56-year-old woman died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Midtown late Monday night, according to police and Con Edison. Police said the woman was found unconscious inside the open maintenance hole on Fifth Avenue near West 52nd Street and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Con Edison said it is investigating how the manhole was left uncovered following the fatal incident.



A woman died after falling into an open manhole in Midtown, according to police and Con Edison.

What we know:

Police said the 56-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive inside an uncovered maintenance hole in front of 563 Fifth Ave. near West 52nd Street around 11:19 p.m. Monday.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity was being withheld pending family notification.

Con Edison investigates

Con Edison confirmed the death Tuesday and said it is investigating.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole," a Con Edison spokesperson said in a statement. "We are actively investigating how this occurred. Our thoughts are with the individual's family, and safety remains our top priority."

The investigation is ongoing.