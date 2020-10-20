Woman died of coronavirus during flight

article

Texas authorities now say that a woman in her 30s who died on an airline flight had COVID-19.

Officials said the death happened on July 25 as the woman was returning home from Phoenix but the case was only confirmed to the public on Sunday.

Health officials say the Garland woman had underlying health conditions.

She reportedly began having trouble breathing while the plane was still on the runway. The crew attempted to get her oxygen but she died on the jetway.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said a medical examiner determined her cause of death was COVID-19. The woman’s name was not released.

Jenkins said her death should remind all to do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus.

“We have people that get sick and are on a ventilator at all ages. So it’s very important that we make those kinds of decisions especially with our numbers going up so we don’t have more illness and death that can damage our economies and schools,” he said.

It’s not clear if the woman was experiencing any symptoms before she boarded the flight or if she knew she had COVID-19. Authorities did not say what airline the woman was flying.

Her death was one of three confirmed coronavirus fatalities announced on Sunday.