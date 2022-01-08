Woman dead, 5 others injured after Queens crash

article

A woman has died, and five other people are injured after a single-car accident in Queens early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a black Honda Accord was traveling on 112th Road in Jamaica, Queens around 4:10 a.m. when it crashed.

When police arrived, all six of the car's occupants were found with various injuries. EMS responded to the scene and took the victims to nearby hospitals.

A woman who was sitting in the car's front seat when it crashed was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The remaining passengers are listed in serious but stable condition.

The car's driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. An investigation remains ongoing.

