Woman in critical condition after broad-daylight stabbing in SoHo: NYPD

A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being seemingly randomly stabbed in the neck on a busy SoHo street in Manhattan.

Police say the attack happened just after 3 p.m. on Broome Street, and a person of interest is currently in custody.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the stabbing occurred in front of 480 Broome Street, in Manhattan’s 1st Precinct, around 3:04 p.m., when officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, sustained a stab wound to the neck and was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody near the scene, police confirmed. No charges have been filed yet, and the investigation remains ongoing.

It is unclear whether the victim and suspect knew each other, and the motive behind the attack has not yet been released.