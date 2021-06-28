Expand / Collapse search

Woman bites NYPD officer during mayhem at Washington Square Park

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Greenwich Village
There were eight arrests in Washington Square Park after a woman bit an NYPD officer during ongoing, weekend mayhem.

NEW YORK - Eight people were arrested in Washington Square Park Sunday during another weekend of mayhem.

According to police, a woman in her 20s bit an officer, another woman in her 20s struck an officer with a bottle, a man in his 20s slapped an officer and another man in his 20s went through a police barricade.

Those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct.

Wild partying at the Greenwich Village park has been going occurring on and off throughout the pandemic. The partying has lead to chaos and clashes with police.

NYPD holds community meeting over Washington Square Park

Growing concern over quality of life issues in and around Washington Square Park was the hot topic of a meeting between the NYPD and the community Wednesday evening.

Cops will reportedly begin to enforce the midnight curfew at the park now that Pride Weekend was over.

Many residents have been complaining about the weekend noise and parties that have resulted in violence on some nights.

