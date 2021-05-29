Woman beaten to death in Brooklyn apartment building

article

A woman was found beaten to death in the lobby of a Brooklyn building on Friday night.

The NYPD says they responded to a 911 call to 60 Porter Ave. in East Williamsburg just before 10:30 p.m.

When they got there they found the woman lying in the lobby area unconscious and unresponsive with a severe head injury.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app

EMS took her to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center but it was too late to save her life.

Advertisement

Police say there are no arrests in the case and the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.