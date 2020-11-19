Woman attacked after telling teens to put on masks

The NYPD wants to find two people who viciously assaulted a woman who told them to put on masks inside a Brooklyn subway station.

The 60-year-old woman and the two suspects were waiting for the elevator at the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center Station on Nov. 13 at about 12:18 p.m. when the assault occurred.

Security camera video shows the suspects, believed to be teens, approach the elevator door. The woman turns around and says something to the suspects when one of them pushes his way past the door shoving the woman with his backpack. The other victim pushes the woman, too. She fights back and that's when the suspects throw her to the ground and begin to punch her repeatedly.

The woman appears to slowly attempt to get back on her feet when the video ends.

Descriptions of the suspects were not released. The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the the assault to contact the Crime Stoppers at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or 800-577-TIPS.