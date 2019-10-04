Woman at Ocasio-Cortez event suggests 'eating babies' to end climate change

An emotional woman who stood up and spoke during the question and answer portion of a town hall held by Rep. Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) in Queens Thursday suggested people start "eating babies" to stop climate change.

People in the audience sat and listened to her until somone from AOC's camp came over and took the microphone away.

The Queens congresswoman claims the woman is a Trump supporter.

"We're not going to be here for much longer because of the climate crisis! We only have a few months left! I love that you support the Green Deal but getting rid of fossil fuel is not going to solve the problem fast enough," she said. "I think your next campaign slogan has to be this, we got to start eating babies."

The woman then took off her jacket to show her t-shirt that said: "Save the Planet, Eat the Children".

Ocasio-Cortez watched the woman and did not give much of a reaction.

“You are so great. I’m so happy that you really support the Green New Deal,” she told AOC. “But it’s not enough, you know. Even if we would bomb Russia, we still have too many people, too much pollution.

“So we have to get rid of the babies – that’s a big problem. Just stopping having babies is not enough. We need to eat the babies.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not respond directly to the woman's approach to fighting climate change.

Later, via her Twitter account, she acknowledged that the woman "may have been suffering from a mental condition" and that she was a "Trump supporter."