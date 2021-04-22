Dallas woman arrested for accidental shooting death of 11-year-old boy in Walmart parking lot

A woman is now behind bars for the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old in a Dallas grocery store parking lot.

Shamira Wright-Sanders was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of endangering a child with severe bodily injury, which is a second-degree felony.

Police said she was the one who left three boys in a car while she went inside Walmart. The kids found a gun in the car and a 9-year-old accidentally shot and killed 11-year-old Dazmon Ray Brown Jr.

RELATED: Police: 11-year-old boy fatally shot in Dallas after 9-year-old found gun in vehicle

Dazmon’s mother, Keyamber Matlock, says he was spending the weekend with a friend as he had so many times before.

Advertisement

But that Sunday on April 11, Dallas police say Wright-Sanders stopped at a Walmart, leaving three children unattended.

"Somebody has to be held accountable for this death," Matlock said. "It shouldn’t have even taken place. My son was supposed to be coming home that day."

Matlock says she hasn’t been in touch with Wright-Sanders since the shooting but says she’s reached out through a friend to try and clarify what happened and whose gun it was.

"She just kept saying she didn’t know it was in the car," Matlock said. "But that’s a car she drives daily."

Matlock says she believes the children were looking in the trunk for snacks when they found the handgun.

"To hear that something was going to be done about it, I felt a little relief," she said. "But it’s still kind of sad because there’s still kids going to be without their mother because of something that they accidentally did."

And though her son is gone, Matlock still has no ill will towards the other family who she knows is hurting too.

"I still like to see them play with my kids, let them know that we don’t hate them," she said. "I understand it was an accident. It was something they gotta learn from."

Bond for Wright-Sanders has not been set.