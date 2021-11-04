Woman arrested after toddler shoved to ground in the Bronx

A woman is under arrest after she allegedly shoved a 2-year-old to the ground in the Bronx in August.

The NYPD announced the arrest of Shoshannah Johnson, 32, on Thursday, in connection with the incident. Johnson is facing charges of assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and reckless endangerment.

According to authorities, on August 24, a woman was walking along East 198th Street with her 2-year-old daughter in Fordham, when Johnson allegedly approached them from behind and shoved the girl, knocking her to the ground and causing her head to hit the pavement.

Security video of the incident allegedly shows Johnson skipping away from the scene of the crime.

The 2-year-old was taken by EMS to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition.

