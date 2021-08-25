2-year-old hospitalized after random attack in the Bronx

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a woman who shoved a 2-year-old girl to the ground on Tuesday in the Bronx in what appears to be a random attack.

According to authorities, the child and her mother were leaving an apartment building on East 198th Street in the Fordham Manor section around 8:45 a.m. when an unidentified woman approached them from behind and shoved the toddler to the ground. The shove caused the little girl to hit her head on the pavement.

The attacker then appears to skip away before heading north on Valentine Avenue. She has not been seen since.

EMS took the 2-year-old was to Montefiore Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned woman between 35 and 45 years of age. She is around 5'4" to 5'5", around 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers.