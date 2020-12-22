Woman and toddler hit in Bronx crosswalk

Police in New York are trying to identify a driver who hit a woman and toddler in a Bronx crosswalk before taking off.

It happened about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Mace Ave. and Eastchester Road in the Pelham Gardens neighborhood.

A 62-year-old woman was pushing a 2-year-old boy in a stroller in the marked crosswalk when a man in a red GMC Terrain Denali turned left from westbound Mace Avenue onto southbound Eastchester Road. He hit the woman and child, knocking them to the pavement.

The NYPD says the man pulled over, got out and saw the pair in the street, and then returned to his SUV and drove off.

The victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital. The woman suffered a bruised leg and the boy had a bump on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIP. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

