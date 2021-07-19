Woman alleging three-day rape ordeal calls out Alameda County DA after suspect freed

A woman who says a convicted felon repeatedly raped and threatened her while holding her captive for three days in his Oakland home spoke to KTVU on Monday. The woman said she is terrified and frustrated that the alleged perpetrator is now a free man.

"You let a horrible man out, this could be your child," said the 25-year-old woman, who wished to withhold her name. "I know what happened. Nobody was there besides me and him, so how do you know what was going on for those last three days?"

She said she recently reconnected with the suspect after meeting him a while back, not on Tinder as a neighbor had thought.

Last week, she went over to his home on Walnut Street in Oakland's Maxwell Park neighborhood.

"His house was so dirty and nasty, it wasn't even like a home, it was more like an attic," she recalled.

She said he was friendly at first but that his demeanor changed. She said the suspect, who has priors for human trafficking and pimping, tried to dress her up as a sex worker.

"He goes after minors, so I'm pretty sure he thought I was a minor. That's why he kept asking how old I was," she said.

The woman said he raped her repeatedly over the course of three days.

"Whenever he felt like he wanted to have sex with me, he did," she said. "He just kept telling me, ‘I can do whatever I want, this is my body.’ He kept telling me that my body is his."

She said he also threatened her, saying, "He was going to kill me or he was going to hurt me. So I just tried to keep quiet and cooperate with everything he told me to do, and I did."

She said she escaped only after hearing his van leave. She bolted out of his home and ran down the street, screaming for help. He drove back, but a neighbor kept him at bay.

Oakland police arrested the 37-year-old suspect, but he's since been released because the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has not filed charges.

"You guys need be on your job," the woman said. "I'm literally scared for my life. I haven't been able to sleep in like a week. I literally just had a panic attack."

The district attorney's office declined to discuss the case, citing it is an ongoing investigation.