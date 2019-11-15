Woman allegedly bites boyfriend's penis in jealous rage

article

A Florida woman allegedly bit her boyfriend’s penis after she reportedly accused him of wanting to have sex with another woman.

The alleged assault happened during an hours-long drinking session in Miami Beach that ended at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, a local NBC affiliate reported.

Esperanza Gomez, 33, was drinking beers with her boyfriend when a female friend joined them at about midnight, according to the report.

The friend left a short time later — but Gomez became enraged and accused her boyfriend of wanting to bed the woman.

She allegedly shouted at him, grabbed him by the arms and “began to poke him with a knife,” according to a police report obtained by the station.

She then “bit his penis out of frustration,” he later told police. It was unclear if the victim was seriously injured in the incident.

Gomez was arrested and hit with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence. Her bond was set at $6,500.

No information about a lawyer was immediately available.