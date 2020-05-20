Woman accused of beating wife to death with wine chiller

article

Authorities say a woman found dead in her southern New Jersey apartment last weekend was fatally beaten by her wife with a wine chiller.

Ocean County prosecutors say 48-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, of Brick, has been charged with murder and two weapons offenses in the slaying of 32-year-old Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus.

She remained at large Wednesday. Brick police found Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus’ body in a bedroom when they responded Sunday to reports of an unresponsive person.

An autopsy determined she was killed with a “cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine,” and her death was ruled a homicide.

“Great teamwork by all of the respective law enforcement agencies and officers involved in this investigation. Our focus now is to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus and bring her into custody," Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer stated.

Authorities have not said what prompted the attack or what led them to believe her wife was responsible for it. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.