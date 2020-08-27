Woman, 86, robbed of $2,000 necklace in lobby at Peter Cooper Village

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the man who assaulted an elderly woman in the middle of the day inside her building's lobby in Manhattan.

On Wednesday, the 86-year-old victim was waiting inside 1st Avenue and Cooper Road in Peter Cooper Village at about 1:45 p.m. when a man grabbed her chain and pulled it off her neck, according to cops. The woman struggled with the man before he fled to the East 14th Street and 1st Avenue subway station. The chain was worth approximately $2,000.

The suspect is described as male, approximately 20-30 years of age, 6 feet tall, with a dark complexion, a slim build, last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black face mask, a green shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, according to police.

Police want to find the man who stole a $2,000 chain off the neck of an elderly woman in Peter Cooper Village.

Police want to find the man who stole a $2,000 chain off the neck of an elderly woman in Peter Cooper Village.

Advertisement