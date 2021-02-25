Woman, 78, found slashed in bedroom of Queens apartment

article

Police responding to reports of an unconscious person found a 78-year-old woman dead in her bedroom in Queens with a slash to her head.

A machete was also found next to the body.

Maria Diaz was discovered shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday inside her bedroom on the second floor of 218-44 Hillside Avenue in Queens Village, a police spokesperson said.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.