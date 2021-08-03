Woman, 68, punched in random attack in Little Italy

A 68-year-old woman picking up a storage cart in Little Italy was punched in the face in a random attack, said police.

The assailant approached the woman from behind as she walked in front of 179 Mulberry Street at about 10:10 p.m. on July 22.

She was struck on the right side of her face but refused medical attention.



Cops want to find the suspect who fled northbound on Mulberry Street.

Anyone with information in regard to the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, said police.

