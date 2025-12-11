How to be part of the world's largest ice skating lesson happening in NYC

article

The Brief If you’ve ever dreamed of skating your way into the record books, literally-- Central Park’s Wollman Rink is offering you the opportunity. As part of its 75th anniversary season, the rink is teaming up with Guinness World Records in an ambitious attempt to break the record for the world’s largest ice skating lesson. The event, originally slated for October, will now take place Friday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.



If you’ve ever dreamed of skating your way into the record books, literally--Central Park’s Wollman Rink is handing you the opportunity.

What we know:

As part of its 75th anniversary season, the rink is teaming up with Guinness World Records in an ambitious attempt to break the record for the world’s largest ice skating lesson.

The event, originally slated for October, will now take place Friday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.

Guinness World Records

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 21: People including children spend time by ice skating at Wollman Rink part of Central Park in New York, United States on February 21, 2024. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

To clinch the title, Wollman Rink needs at least 600 skaters to glide onto the ice for a 30-minute lesson led by its Skate School instructors.

The current record — 523 skaters set in 2014 — has held strong for a decade. Rink organizers are hoping New Yorkers will help them finally crack it.

How to be part of the world's largest ice skating lesson

What you can do:

Participants must be 10 or older and comfortable on skates, but organizers promise the skills will be simple and the vibes celebratory. And in true winter-in-New-York fashion, there will be free hot cocoa, s’mores and Wollman swag waiting off the ice.

Those eager to take their place in skating history can sign up in advance for the Guinness attempt here.