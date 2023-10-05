Wisconsin Capitol armed man sought Evers, arrested twice in 1 day

Wisconsin Capitol police arrested an armed man who was seeking Gov. Tony Evers not once but twice Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Police said it first happened in the Capitol corridor that leads to the governor's office, where the man was stopped around 2 p.m. at a police security desk. A Capitol police security alert identified the man as Joshua "Taco" Pleasnick of Madison.

The alert said Pleasnick was carrying a handgun when he was stopped and told officers he would not leave until he saw the governor. A state spokesperson confirmed Pleasnick wasn’t wearing a shirt and had a dog on a leash.

An officer told Pleasnick he could not open carry firearms in the Capitol, and the security alert said Pleasnick responded that he would not comply – at which point he was arrested. The dog was turned over to Madison Animal Control.

"I’m OK. To their credit, the Capitol police took control of the situation, and it’s over," Evers said. "That’s always something that is…things you don’t want to see happen, but that’s why we have good people in the police department and Capitol police and State Patrol. They’re doing their great work."

Security desk outside Gov. Tony Evers' office at the Wisconsin Capitol

The Capitol police alert said: "While being interviewed, Pleasnick said he would continue coming to the Capitol until he spoke to the governor about domestic abuse towards men. Pleasnick stated he did not own a vehicle, and it is likely he has access to a large amount of weapons and is comfortable using them."

Pleasnick posted bail, and Capitol police said he returned Wednesday night outside the building armed with an "AK-style rifle." They said they also found a police-style baton in his backpack. Again, police said Pleasnick said he wouldn’t leave until the governor spoke with him.

"We got people out there that just they are really some bad people. Some negative people," said State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine). "If you go and serve your community, you shouldn't be put up there as a target. You know, I think that we really need to stop and step back and pay attention to what we're doing as a society. And we need to address some of those issues, mental health. One of the major things that we're continuously working on from a legislative standpoint is trying to provide more mental health services."

Wanggaard, a retired police officer, has a federal concealed carry license and carries in the Capitol. He told FOX6 News he is not worried about his safety after what happened Wednesday.

"I can carry in all 50 states, and so that's why I'm not concerned about my security," he said. "I can defend myself in the building and others if I had to."

Wisconsin State Capitol Police

The Wisconsin Capitol doesn't allow open carry, but it does allow concealed carry for those with a license. As far as new steps to keep the governor and the Capitol safe, Evers said he won't share what is being done.

"I never, ever talk about what my security detail does or what they’re planning on doing. But anytime something like this happens, obviously they reevaluate," he said.

The state Department of Administration spokesperson said Pleasnick was arrested the second time before midnight and that he made "concerning statements" that led them to bring him in for a psychiatric evaluation.

The spokesperson said no immediate changes to security in the Capitol or for the governor were planned. The public has free access to the Capitol daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are no metal detectors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.