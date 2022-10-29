Winter Village at Bryant Park opens for season

It might still be October, but it's starting to feel like Christmas in Midtown as the Winter Village at Bryant Park opened for the season on Friday.

This is the 21st year of the quintessential New York City holiday attraction.

Ice skating on the village's rink is back once again and is free if you bring your own skates. The rink will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and through midnight on select weekends. Skate time and rentals can be reserved in advance online.

There is also the holiday market, which will have 170 new and returning shops and will highlight many local small businesses, along with incredible food options. The shops will be open from Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 pm., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

