Winter storm snow forecast: NYC could see white Valentine's Day

Will NYC see snow next week, just in time for Valentine's Day?

Weather forecasters are tracking a winter storm system that could deliver wintry precipitation to the Big Apple by Tuesday.

New York City's Central Park has recorded a measly 2.3 inches of snow this winter, but FOX 5 NY’s Nick Gregory said the area has the potential for at least another 15 inches, according to his mid-winter forecast.

Only one or two decent storms will help us reach this projected total, and Nick forecasts that February will provide the perfect conditions for winter storm development.

With all that in mind, here's what we can expect.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of precipitation: 50%.

Monday night: Rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Chance of precipitation: 70%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of precipitation: 30%.

"The one that is a little more concerning to me is that Monday into Tuesday storm, which has rain or rain/snow mix component coming," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Tracking snow and rain for the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Precipitation is expected to remain mostly as rain in New York City, but there's a chance that some wraparound moisture on the backside of the low could fall in the form of snowflakes before all is said and done.

The FOX Forecast Center said it's too early to depict specifics, but the storm system could be in line with the event that occurred in mid-January, which dropped several inches of snow in the higher elevations.

"I want to point out the I-95 corridor. This is where we’re still locked in with mainly just rain … and when we consider kind of where we’re standing season to date with snow, it’s not a lot," said FOX Weather meteorologist Kendall Smith.

This season, NYC has seen several rain-snow events, some with temperatures osculating above freezing and below freezing, creating a rain-snow divide between the coast and inland. This storm could continue that trend.

Punxsutawney Phil predicted last week an early spring for NYC, but as Gregory had said in his original winter weather outlook, the U.S. is experiencing a strong El Niño, meaning the Tri-State is more likely to see warmer-than-average temperatures and wetter-than-average precipitation.

As we move forward, strong El Niño conditions will continue, meaning February will feature the same type of weather we've seen: above-average temperatures and borderline rain-snow events.

"I think winter will be prolonged here, and I do think that we'll probably have a good surge of cold weather coming in the middle part of February, [creating the potential for a snow storm or two," Nick said.

Andrew Wulfeck, with FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.