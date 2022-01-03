SNOWFALL TOTALS: Winter storm drops a foot of snow on parts of New Jersey

A winter storm dumped a significant amount of snow on the Mid-Atlantic states on Monday, with some parts of New Jersey getting more than a foot of accumulation.

The National Weather Service had posted a winter storm warning for much of the southern coast of New Jersey, running from Cape May all the way to Toms River in Ocean County. The warning has since expired.

On Sunday night ahead of the storm, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties were under a state of emergency Sunday.

In Cape May County, Ocean City reported 14 inches and Wildwood got just over 11 inches as of Monday evening. In Ocean County, Little Egg Harbor Township saw 13 inches and Barnegat Township reported just over 10 inches. In Atlantic County, Absecon got 13 inches and Mays Landing got 11 inches.

But communities further inland — some even in the same county as places that got blanketed — got strikingly little snow. For example, Tukahoe in Cape May County reported just 2 inches of snow and Jackson in Ocean County got less than half an inch.

The snow blankets a street in Ocean County, N.J., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (FOX 5 NY Photo by Linda Schmidt)

A Coastal Flood Advisory, which means minor tidal flooding is expected, is in effect for several New Jersey counties for part of Tuesday.

"Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways," the National Weather Service said. "At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways."

New Jersey Snowfall Totals

Atlantic County

Egg Harbor Twp. 13.5 in 0730 PM 01/03 Public

Estell Manor 13.3 in 0400 PM 01/03 Public

Absecon 13.0 in 0343 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Northfield 12.4 in 0530 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

3 NE Hamilton Twp 12.0 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

1 NNE Somers Point 11.4 in 0405 PM 01/03 Public

Galloway Twp 11.2 in 0500 PM 01/03 Public

Mays Landing 11.0 in 0527 PM 01/03 Broadcast Media

Somers Point 11.0 in 0420 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

1 E Mays Landing 10.0 in 0252 PM 01/03 Public

Corbin City 9.8 in 0644 PM 01/03 Public

Atlantic City International 9.5 in 0100 PM 01/03 ASOS

1 ESE Egg Harbor Twp. 9.5 in 0345 PM 01/03 Public

Hammonton 8.5 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Pleasantville 7.3 in 0103 PM 01/03 Broadcast Media

Brigantine 6.5 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Burlington County

1 ESE Leisuretowne 2.8 in 0120 PM 01/03 NWS Employee

1 WNW South Jersey Regional 1.2 in 0544 PM 01/03 NWS Employee

Mount Holly WFO 0.6 in 0100 PM 01/03 Official NWS Obs

Camden County

Winslow Twp 5.5 in 0130 PM 01/03 Public

1 WSW Lindenwold 4.0 in 0300 PM 01/03 Public

1 SW Pine Hill 4.0 in 1200 PM 01/03 Public

Gloucester Twp 3.8 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Lindenwold 3.5 in 0215 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Cherry Hill 3.0 in 0103 PM 01/03 Public

Haddon Heights 1.6 in 1227 PM 01/03 Public

Bellmawr 1.3 in 1200 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Cape May County

Ocean City 14.0 in 0522 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Seaville 13.0 in 0643 PM 01/03 Public

Petersburg 12.5 in 0427 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Cape May 11.5 in 0500 PM 01/03 Public

Villas 11.5 in 0426 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Wildwood Crest 11.5 in 0628 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Ocean View 11.3 in 0147 PM 01/03 Public

Wildwood 11.3 in 0600 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

North Cape May 10.3 in 0200 PM 01/03 Public

Marmora 9.7 in 0100 PM 01/03 Public

1 SE Marmora 9.0 in 0500 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Cape May Court House 8.2 in 1240 PM 01/03 Public

North Wildwood 8.0 in 0400 PM 01/03 Public

Green Creek 6.0 in 1139 AM 01/03 Amateur Radio

Tuckahoe 2.0 in 0930 AM 01/03 Broadcast Media

Cumberland County

Port Norris 10.7 in 0501 PM 01/03 Public

Newport 6.0 in 0330 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Cedarville 5.5 in 0200 PM 01/03 Public

Bridgeton 5.0 in 0400 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Gloucester County

Newfield 6.5 in 0520 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Franklinville 5.5 in 0330 PM 01/03 Public

Williamstown 5.3 in 0248 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Washington Twp 5.0 in 0100 PM 01/03 Public

Greenwich Twp 4.5 in 0250 PM 01/03 Public

Mantua 4.0 in 0100 PM 01/03 Public

Glassboro 3.4 in 1127 AM 01/03 Public

West Deptford Twp 3.4 in 0200 PM 01/03 Public

Ocean County

Little Egg Harbor Twp 13.2 in 0400 PM 01/03 Public

Barnegat Twp 10.1 in 0314 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Manahawkin 9.0 in 0620 PM 01/03 Public

Tuckerton 8.5 in 0400 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Beach Haven 7.0 in 0550 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

1 NNE Beach Haven 6.0 in 0200 PM 01/03 Public

Forked River 6.0 in 0405 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Waretown 5.5 in 0230 PM 01/03 Public

1 SSE Stafford Twp. 5.0 in 1230 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Bayville 4.0 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Stafford Twp. 4.0 in 1111 AM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Manchester Twp 3.9 in 0400 PM 01/03 Public

2 SSE Stafford Twp. 3.5 in 1100 AM 01/03 Public

1 E Forked River 3.0 in 0100 PM 01/03 Public

Toms River 2.0 in 0254 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Brick 1.8 in 0400 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter

Lanoka Harbor 1.7 in 1003 AM 01/03 Public

1 N Toms River 1.0 in 0401 PM 01/03 Public

Lakewood Twp 0.5 in 0153 PM 01/03 Public

Jackson 0.3 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter