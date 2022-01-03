SNOWFALL TOTALS: Winter storm drops a foot of snow on parts of New Jersey
JERSEY CITY - A winter storm dumped a significant amount of snow on the Mid-Atlantic states on Monday, with some parts of New Jersey getting more than a foot of accumulation.
The National Weather Service had posted a winter storm warning for much of the southern coast of New Jersey, running from Cape May all the way to Toms River in Ocean County. The warning has since expired.
On Sunday night ahead of the storm, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties were under a state of emergency Sunday.
In Cape May County, Ocean City reported 14 inches and Wildwood got just over 11 inches as of Monday evening. In Ocean County, Little Egg Harbor Township saw 13 inches and Barnegat Township reported just over 10 inches. In Atlantic County, Absecon got 13 inches and Mays Landing got 11 inches.
But communities further inland — some even in the same county as places that got blanketed — got strikingly little snow. For example, Tukahoe in Cape May County reported just 2 inches of snow and Jackson in Ocean County got less than half an inch.
The snow blankets a street in Ocean County, N.J., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (FOX 5 NY Photo by Linda Schmidt)
A Coastal Flood Advisory, which means minor tidal flooding is expected, is in effect for several New Jersey counties for part of Tuesday.
"Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways," the National Weather Service said. "At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways."
New Jersey Snowfall Totals
Atlantic County
Egg Harbor Twp. 13.5 in 0730 PM 01/03 Public
Estell Manor 13.3 in 0400 PM 01/03 Public
Absecon 13.0 in 0343 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Northfield 12.4 in 0530 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
3 NE Hamilton Twp 12.0 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
1 NNE Somers Point 11.4 in 0405 PM 01/03 Public
Galloway Twp 11.2 in 0500 PM 01/03 Public
Mays Landing 11.0 in 0527 PM 01/03 Broadcast Media
Somers Point 11.0 in 0420 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
1 E Mays Landing 10.0 in 0252 PM 01/03 Public
Corbin City 9.8 in 0644 PM 01/03 Public
Atlantic City International 9.5 in 0100 PM 01/03 ASOS
1 ESE Egg Harbor Twp. 9.5 in 0345 PM 01/03 Public
Hammonton 8.5 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Pleasantville 7.3 in 0103 PM 01/03 Broadcast Media
Brigantine 6.5 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Burlington County
1 ESE Leisuretowne 2.8 in 0120 PM 01/03 NWS Employee
1 WNW South Jersey Regional 1.2 in 0544 PM 01/03 NWS Employee
Mount Holly WFO 0.6 in 0100 PM 01/03 Official NWS Obs
Camden County
Winslow Twp 5.5 in 0130 PM 01/03 Public
1 WSW Lindenwold 4.0 in 0300 PM 01/03 Public
1 SW Pine Hill 4.0 in 1200 PM 01/03 Public
Gloucester Twp 3.8 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Lindenwold 3.5 in 0215 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Cherry Hill 3.0 in 0103 PM 01/03 Public
Haddon Heights 1.6 in 1227 PM 01/03 Public
Bellmawr 1.3 in 1200 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Cape May County
Ocean City 14.0 in 0522 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Seaville 13.0 in 0643 PM 01/03 Public
Petersburg 12.5 in 0427 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Cape May 11.5 in 0500 PM 01/03 Public
Villas 11.5 in 0426 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Wildwood Crest 11.5 in 0628 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Ocean View 11.3 in 0147 PM 01/03 Public
Wildwood 11.3 in 0600 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
North Cape May 10.3 in 0200 PM 01/03 Public
Marmora 9.7 in 0100 PM 01/03 Public
1 SE Marmora 9.0 in 0500 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Cape May Court House 8.2 in 1240 PM 01/03 Public
North Wildwood 8.0 in 0400 PM 01/03 Public
Green Creek 6.0 in 1139 AM 01/03 Amateur Radio
Tuckahoe 2.0 in 0930 AM 01/03 Broadcast Media
Cumberland County
Port Norris 10.7 in 0501 PM 01/03 Public
Newport 6.0 in 0330 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Cedarville 5.5 in 0200 PM 01/03 Public
Bridgeton 5.0 in 0400 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Gloucester County
Newfield 6.5 in 0520 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Franklinville 5.5 in 0330 PM 01/03 Public
Williamstown 5.3 in 0248 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Washington Twp 5.0 in 0100 PM 01/03 Public
Greenwich Twp 4.5 in 0250 PM 01/03 Public
Mantua 4.0 in 0100 PM 01/03 Public
Glassboro 3.4 in 1127 AM 01/03 Public
West Deptford Twp 3.4 in 0200 PM 01/03 Public
Ocean County
Little Egg Harbor Twp 13.2 in 0400 PM 01/03 Public
Barnegat Twp 10.1 in 0314 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Manahawkin 9.0 in 0620 PM 01/03 Public
Tuckerton 8.5 in 0400 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Beach Haven 7.0 in 0550 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
1 NNE Beach Haven 6.0 in 0200 PM 01/03 Public
Forked River 6.0 in 0405 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Waretown 5.5 in 0230 PM 01/03 Public
1 SSE Stafford Twp. 5.0 in 1230 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Bayville 4.0 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Stafford Twp. 4.0 in 1111 AM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Manchester Twp 3.9 in 0400 PM 01/03 Public
2 SSE Stafford Twp. 3.5 in 1100 AM 01/03 Public
1 E Forked River 3.0 in 0100 PM 01/03 Public
Toms River 2.0 in 0254 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Brick 1.8 in 0400 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
Lanoka Harbor 1.7 in 1003 AM 01/03 Public
1 N Toms River 1.0 in 0401 PM 01/03 Public
Lakewood Twp 0.5 in 0153 PM 01/03 Public
Jackson 0.3 in 0300 PM 01/03 Trained Spotter
