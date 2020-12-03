Evacuations issued after Wilson Fire breaks out in Jurupa Valley, setting nearby pallet yard ablaze

Evacuations were issued Thursday afternoon after strong Santa Ana winds carried a fire that began in a mulch pile in the Jurupa Valley area, setting a nearby pallet yard and threatening surrounding structures.

An evacuation order was issued for residents in the Santa Ana Riverbottom area in Riverside County, Cal Fire said.

The Wilson Fire was first reported around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Brown Avenue and Wilson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported.

Shortly after the fire erupted, the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported that the fire had jumped Brown Ave and extended into a nearby pallet yard threatening multiple structures. Multiple large mulch piles were fully involved.

Around 2:40 p.m., the fire had spread to the riverbanks of the Santa Ana Riverbottom area.

Multiple engine crews and truck companies from the county, Riverside Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire Department were sent to the location and encountered flames spreading rapidly in the storage yard.

By 12:30 p.m., about two acres within the yard had been consumed, and power lines had collapsed, according to reports from the scene.

A school and church were adjacent to the yard, but crews were keeping the flames away from the structures.

The blaze originated in a mulch pile just inside San Bernardino County and was driven by easterly winds into Jurupa Valley, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were requested for traffic control and to close Wilson, between Brown and Fleetwood Drive.

CNS contributed to this report.