Police are responding to a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in southeast Dallas.

One student was injured in the shooting and a suspect is in custody, according to Dallas ISD police.

Sources tell FOX 4 the shooting happened inside the school.

Police are working to clear the scene, and that they will reunify students with their parents as soon as that is completed.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says units were dispatched to the scene at 10:36 a.m. for a call of an active shooter incident.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

There is a large police presence in the area.

Wilmer-Hutchins High posted on social media that all students and team members are safe at the school.

Police are on site to ensure the school remains secure.

Dallas ISD says parents will get a letter with more details later.

Parents started to gather around the school on Friday morning. Dallas ISD has asked parents not to do so.

One parent told FOX 4 the school has metal detectors, requires clear backpacks and wands students who enter the building.

Buses arrived at the school shortly after noon to begin the reunification process.

The specifics about the incident are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.