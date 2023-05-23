1 dead, 7 hospitalized after fire destroys Williston Park home

One person is dead and seven members of the same family are hospitalized following an overnight fire in Nassau County.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. at a two-story home located near Lafayette Street and Herricks Road in Williston Park.

Several family members were in town from India for another family member’s funeral.

The conditions of those members are unknown at this time, as is the identity of the victim.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

