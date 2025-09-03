Wildfire burns 70 acres in West Milford, NJ, remains uncontained

The Brief Firefighters are battling the Bear Fire, which has spread to at least 70 acres in West Milford Township, Passaic County. The blaze is not yet contained, and officials say the cause remains under investigation. No evacuations have been ordered, but authorities plan to give an update around 8:30 a.m.



Firefighters are battling a growing wildfire in Passaic County, New Jersey, Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the blaze, known as the Bear Fire, has scorched at least 70 acres in West Milford Township. As of 7 a.m., the fire remains uncontained.

No evacuations have been ordered, but crews are working to keep the flames from spreading further. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

Officials are expected to provide an update around 8:30 a.m.