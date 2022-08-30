Wildfires burning in upstate New York

Members of New York's National Guard have joined the efforts to bring a wildfires burning in Ulster County under control.

Two Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters began dropping water on the approximately 150-acre fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve, according to the governor's office.

More than 200 wildland firefighters, rangers, staffers, and volunteers from several local and state agencies and groups are fighting the fire, officials said. Additionally, 20 firefighters from Canada are due to arrive on Thursday thanks to a mutual aid compact.

"As wildfires continue to rage through Minnewaska State Park, I urge every New Yorker to take sensible precautions to keep themselves and their families safe," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "I thank all of our brave first responders, partner agencies and neighbors who are working around the clock to protect our communities."

Fires burning in Naponach, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2022. (Courtesy of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)

Minnewaska State Park is closed to visitors until further notice.

Officials do not believe that any residential areas are at risk but crews were working to establish a contingency fire line to protect the homes closest to the Napanoch Point fire "out of an abundance of caution," the governor's office said.

The Hudson Valley and the Catskills regions of the state are at a high fire danger rating, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

In a statement, Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos urged residents and visitors to take fire-prevention steps because the wildfires are likely to keep burning until the region gets significant rainfall.

"We need everyone to do their part and be careful with fire. While this fire started with a lightning strike, most of the fires we've seen this summer started with an unattended campfire," Seggos. "If you don't need to build a fire, don't. The extremely dry vegetation can ignite almost immediately."

This story will be updated.