Who's winning in the race for president? Here's what NY polls say before the debate

All eyes will be on the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump this week.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s contest, several polls have the two presidential candidates locked in a tight race for the White House.

Here is what the latest polls from the New York Times and Sienna College are saying on Monday.

New York Times/Sienna College poll

Former US President Donald Trump, left, and Emil Bove, attorney for former US President Donald Trump, right, at Manhattan criminal court in New York, US, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Donald Trump is up 48%-47%, over Kamala Harris, according to the latest New York Time/Sienna College poll released on Sunday. The New York Times/Siena poll surveyed 1,695 registered voters between September 3 and September 6, but it’s important to flag that the poll’s margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points – larger than the difference between the two candidates.

According to 270 to Win.com, an August Sienna College poll shows Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in New York 53% to 39%.

RELATED: What time is the presidential debate on Tuesday? All you need to know about watching

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks following a visit with expecting families and caregivers at UCSF Mission Bay on April 21, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The New York Times poll notes that voters believe they need to learn more about Harris, while their opinions on Trump are set. In the poll, 28% of likely voters said they needed more information about the Democratic nominee, while only 9% said the same about Trump.

LIVENOW contributed to this report.