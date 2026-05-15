Who is playing in New York/New Jersey? FIFA World Cup squads so far

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The Brief New York/New Jersey will host eight FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, including the final. Brazil, France, Germany and England are among the teams scheduled to play in the region. This article will be updated as teams announce their World Cup squads.



New York/New Jersey will be one of the biggest stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosting eight matches, including the final, as teams begin announcing the squads fans could see at MetLife Stadium.

JUMP TO: France | Brazil | Morocco | Senegal | Norway | Ecuador | Germany | Panama | England

New York/New Jersey World Cup match schedule

New York/New Jersey will host eight FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, including five group-stage games, two knockout-stage matches and the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final.

Saturday, June 13, 6 p.m. ET

Brazil vs. Morocco

Tuesday, June 16, 3 p.m. ET

France vs. Senegal

Monday, June 22, 8 p.m. ET

Norway vs. Senegal

Thursday, June 25, 4 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Germany

Saturday, June 27, 5 p.m. ET

Panama vs. England

Tuesday, June 30, 5 p.m. ET

Round of 32

Sunday, July 5, 4 p.m. ET

Round of 16

Sunday, July 19, 3 p.m. ET

FIFA World Cup 26™ Final

Teams playing in New York/New Jersey

The teams currently scheduled to play group-stage matches in New York/New Jersey include Brazil, Morocco, France, Senegal, Norway, Ecuador, Germany, Panama and England.

France has announced its 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving New York/New Jersey fans a first look at the group that will face Senegal on June 16.

The roster is led by Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise, giving France one of the most dangerous attacking groups in the tournament. France enters the World Cup as one of the sport’s modern powerhouses after winning the 2018 World Cup and reaching the final in 2022.

France's football team head-coach Didier Deschamps arrives to give a press conference after unveiling his 26-man squad for the World Cup 2026 football tournament in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris on May 14, 2026. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP Expand

Notable absences include Eduardo Camavinga and Randal Kolo Muani, according to ESPN.

Mike Maignan (GK)

Robin Risser (GK)

Brice Samba (GK)

Lucas Digne (DEF)

Malo Gusto (DEF)

Lucas Hernandez (DEF)

Theo Hernandez (DEF)

Ibrahima Konate (DEF)

Jules Kounde (DEF)

Maxence Lacroix (DEF)

William Saliba (DEF)

Dayot Upamecano (DEF)

N’Golo Kante (MID)

Manu Kone (MID)

Adrien Rabiot (MID)

Aurelien Tchouameni (MID)

Warren Zaire-Emery (MID)

Maghnes Akliouche (FWD)

Bradley Barcola (FWD)

Rayan Cherki (FWD)

Ousmane Dembele (FWD)

Desire Doue (FWD)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (FWD)

Kylian Mbappe (FWD)

Michael Olise (FWD)

Marcus Thuram (FWD)

Brazil announced its provisional World Cup squad on May 12, giving fans an early look at the players who could appear in NY/NJ when Brazil faces Morocco on June 13.

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 31: rge Brazil starters pose for a ream photo before the match between Brazil and Croatia on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The provisional list includes major names across Europe and Brazil, including Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Alisson, Marquinhos, Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães. Carlo Ancelotti is listed as Brazil’s manager.

Alisson (GK)

Bento (GK)

Éderson (GK)

Hugo Souza (GK)

John (GK)

Weverton (GK)

Alex Sandro (DEF)

Alexsandro (DEF)

Bremer (DEF)

Danilo (DEF)

Douglas Santos (DEF)

Fabricio Bruno (DEF)

Gabriel Magalhães (DEF)

Kaiki Bruno (DEF)

Léo Ortiz (DEF)

Léo Pereira (DEF)

Luciano Juba (DEF)

Marquinhos (DEF)

Murillo (DEF)

Roger Ibañez (DEF)

Thiago Silva (DEF)

Vitinho (DEF)

Vitor Reis (DEF)

Wesley (DEF)

Andreas Pereira (MID)

Andrey Santos (MID)

Bruno Guimarães (MID)

Casemiro (MID)

Danilo Santos (MID)

Éderson (MID)

Fabinho (MID)

Gabriel Sara (MID)

Gerson (MID)

João Gomes (MID)

Lucas Paquetá (MID)

Matheus Pereira (MID)

Antony (FWD)

Endrick (FWD)

Gabriel Jesus (FWD)

Gabriel Martinelli (FWD)

Igor Jesus (FWD)

Igor Thiago (FWD)

João Pedro (FWD)

Kaio Jorge (FWD)

Luiz Henrique (FWD)

Matheus Cunha (FWD)

Neymar (FWD)

Pedro (FWD)

Raphinha (FWD)

Rayan (FWD)

Richarlison (FWD)

Samuel Lino (FWD)

Vinicius Jr. (FWD)

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Morocco will face Brazil in New York/New Jersey on June 13.

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Senegal will play twice in New York/New Jersey, facing France on June 16 and Norway on June 22.

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Norway will face Senegal in New York/New Jersey on June 22.

TOPSHOT - Norway's captain #09 Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualification football match between Italy and Norway, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, on November 16, 2025. (Pho Expand

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Ecuador will face Germany in New York/New Jersey on June 25.

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Germany will face Ecuador in New York/New Jersey on June 25.

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Panama will face England in New York/New Jersey on June 27.

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England will face Panama in New York/New Jersey on June 27.

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - JUNE 24: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a penalty for his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between England and Panama at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Nizhn Expand

New York/New Jersey will host a Round of 32 match on June 30, a Round of 16 match on July 5 and the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final on July 19.