What to know about Kash Patel, Trump’s new FBI director, partner Alexis Wilkins

On Thursday, Kash Patel was narrowly confirmed as the nation's new FBI Director, despite concerns about his qualifications.

Though some Democrats have called him the "worst choice," Patel will in fact take over the FBI under President Donald Trump, who has been reshaping the agency.

While many see his appointment as unexpected, Patel has expressed his goal to reform the FBI in the past.

With his confirmation making headlines, many are now eager to learn more about him and his presumed partner, country singer Alexis Wilkins, whose presence at the swearing-in has also sparked curiosity.

During the ceremony, Wilkins was seen holding the Bhagavad Gita in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, adding to the intrigue surrounding the couple.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi swears in the new Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel as his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins holds the Bhagavad Gita in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Expand

Who is Kash Patel?

Kashyap "Kash" Patel, a lawyer and former federal prosecutor, will serve as the 9th FBI Director. He also owns the consulting firm Trishul.

He is the first Indian American and first Hindu American to lead the agency.

A Republican, Patel has held several prominent roles, including National Security Council official, Chief of Staff to the acting Secretary of Defense, and Senior Advisor to the acting Director of National Intelligence during Trump's first presidency.

Critics have questioned his lack of management experience compared to previous FBI directors, pointing to past controversial statements that have raised concerns about his judgment.

How did he meet Trump?

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of Defense Kash Patel speaks during a campaign rally for U.S. Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump at Findlay Toyota Center on October 13, 20 Expand

Patel, a former federal defender and Justice Department counterterrorism prosecutor, gained Trump's attention during the president's first term.

As a staffer on the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee, he helped produce a memo that highlighted surveillance errors in the FBI's investigation into possible ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

He later joined the Trump administration, serving as a counterterrorism official at the National Security Council and as chief of staff to the defense secretary.

Where does Patel stand?

Over the past four years, Patel has often referred to law enforcement officials who investigated Trump as "criminal gangsters," saying some Jan. 6 rioters were "political prisoners."

He's also said that the FBI headquarters should be shut down and turned into a museum for the so-called deep state.

When asked about these comments during his confirmation, Patel said "I have no interest, no desire and will not, if confirmed, go backwards," and vowed that there would be "no politicization at the FBI" and "no retributive actions taken."

He has often advocated for a smaller Washington presence and a stronger focus on traditional crime-fighting methods rather than intelligence gathering.

How long is an FBI director's term?

FBI directors serve 10-year terms to protect them from political influence and prevent them from becoming tied to any one president or administration.

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey after he had served over three years, and replaced Christopher Wray after more than seven years in the role

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: New Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel speaks as his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins (C) looks on during his swearing in ceremon in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Februar Expand

Alexis Wilkins, 26, a country singer and Patel's presumed partner, has sparked attention online after being seen with him following his confirmation.

She posted on Instagram, saying, "Beyond proud. Looks like the USA is going to be okay."It seems the two are dating.

What we know:

In a 2023 interview with the Independent Women’s Forum, Wilkins expressed frustration with people being silenced for their patriotic views.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Alexis Wilkins attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Reagan" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Expand

As a country singer, Wilkins is involved in several veteran-focused organizations, such as Warrior Rounds, Operation Standdown, and Soldier’s Child. She also performs in veterans' hospitals through Musicians on Call.

When asked about Jason Aldean's song "Try That in a Small Town," she said, "I think Jason Aldean’s song is great. I know the group of people who wrote it too, and I know what they believe; they are patriotic, and representative of small-town values in the best way. "

Wilkins apparently grew up partly in Arkansas and Europe.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 26: (L-R) Singer Alexis Wilkins and actresses Kelly Crook and Noah Cyrus attend the Boohoo's Summer 2013 Press Day at SUR Lounge on March 26, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Expand

Her father worked for Gillette, and her mother was in aerospace and pharmaceuticals.

They lived in England and Switzerland before settling in Fayetteville, Arkansas, when Alexis was nine. She attended College du Lemon International School in Switzerland.

In the same interview, Wilkins said that her father had served in the US Navy during the Korean war. "He was the son of Armenian immigrants who fled genocide. My passion for veterans started through conversations with him," she said.