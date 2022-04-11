3-year-old swept away over NC waterfall

article

A 3-year-old died after being swept over a waterfall in North Carolina.

It happened Sunday afternoon at Whitewater Falls in Jacskon County.

WYFL reported that the child's body was recovered overnight.

Whitewater Falls Death

The child has been identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, of Pennsylvania. Her family had been living in Oconee County while working in the area, according to WHNS.

"First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child," said Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall in a statement. "With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls."

Advertisement

No other information about what happened before the incident was made available.