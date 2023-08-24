2 killed, 2 injured in Queens wrong-way crash on Whitestone Expressway

Two people were killed, and two others were injured, in a wrong-way crash on the Whitestone Expressway in Queens.

The crash happened Thursday around 2:17 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Whitestone Expressway by exit 14 and College Point Boulevard.

According to police, a Honda Pilot with three passengers was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a southbound Honda.

The driver of the Honda, a 45-year-old man, was killed, police said.

Police said the driver of the Pilot, a 25-year-old man, was also killed.

A 35-year-old female passenger was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens in critical condition. A 26-year-old man was ejected, but is in stable condition.