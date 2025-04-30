White powder sent to Manhattan Criminal Courthouse triggers hazmat response

article

A suspicious package containing white powder was reported Wednesday afternoon at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse at 100 Centre Street.

Seven people were exposed and isolated, but no injuries or illnesses were reported.

What we know:

A spokesperson for the New York State Office of Court Administration said the envelope containing the powder arrived through U.S. Mail and was opened around 4 p.m. on the twelfth floor of the courthouse.

Court staff followed protocol for a white powder incident, which included sealing the area, quarantining affected individuals, and shutting down the building’s ventilation system.

The NYPD Emergency Service Unit and FDNY units responded to the scene. No injuries or illnesses were reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the substance is or whether it posed any danger. No lab confirmation has been made public.

What's next:

The NYPD and FDNY are continuing their investigation. Further updates are expected from the state court system or emergency management officials.