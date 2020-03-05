White Claw rolls out another variety pack with 3 new flavors

Prepare for summer.

White Claw just dropped a new flavor pack ahead of the warming weather. Say hello to the flavors Tangerine, Watermelon and Lemon.

You can get the flavors in a 12-pack variety mixed in with the fourth flavor Mango. The pack is available now at retailers nationwide.

As always, each can has only 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar. White Claw Hard Seltzer is made using a blend of seltzer water, a gluten free alcohol base and a hint of fruit flavor.

Here are the descriptions provided about each new flavor:

White Claw Tangerine provides a splash of refreshing citrus that's a little more sweet than tart, embodying the splash of biting into a fresh tangerine wedge.

White Claw Watermelon has a hint of bright, ripe watermelon, and is clean and refreshing to taste, not like a syrupy candy. This flavor also features a fresh, natural watermelon aroma.

White Claw Lemon has been in development for over two years, as lemon is a very subtle and delicate flavor to work with. Our flavor bursts with a lemon aroma providing drinkers with crisp, citrus refreshment.

