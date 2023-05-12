White Castle offers free burgers for National Slider Day

article

If you are craving hamburgers this weekend, White Castle has a tasty offer.

The hamburger franchise is giving away free cheese sliders in honor of National Slider Day on May 15.

No purchase is necessary to get a burger, but consumers must show a digital coupon that's available on White Castle’s website .

And there are other great coupons available from White Castle , including free dessert coupons for Mother’s Day, May 14 (good through 5/12-5/14) and Father’s Day, June 18 (valid through 6/16-6/18).

White Castle first started National Slider Day on May 15 to celebrate its original slider introduced in 1921, according to the Indianapolis Star.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.














