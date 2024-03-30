Things to do in NYC this weekend: Easter 2024
NEW YORK - Easter 2024 is here!
Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees--perfect conditions to be out and about.
Whether you celebrate or not, here are some egg-cellent ways to spend Sunday in New York City.
L'Amico
Lamb Porchetta (Credit: L'Amico)
The Easter specials at L'Amico include a Pistachio Waffle, Mache & Shaved Truffle Insalata, Lamb "Porchetta", and Fior Di Latte Panna Cotta.
The cuisine here is inspired by traditional Italian Sunday dishes with a fusion of flavors.
Easter hours go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.
Make your reservations here or call 212-201-4065.
La Marchande
Bloody bar (Credit: Nitzan Keynan)
Enjoy live music, fresh oysters, shrimp cocktail, charcuterie cheeses, housemade pastries, and Easter treats at La Marchande.
Brunch starts at $85 per guest from 11 to 3 p.m.
Dinner is à la carte from 5 to 10 p.m. with Easter specials.
Choice of entrée per guest. Add-ons include Bloody Mary Bar or Champagne Buffet.
IRIS
Enjoy a warm ambiance with live music and a three-course Mediterranean cuisine at IRIS.
For $75 per guest, indulge in a family -style spread including pastries. Brunch goes from 11 to 3 p.m.
The three-course feast features family-style mezze spread for the table, choice of entrée, complete with a delectable pastry chariot.
Dowling’s at The Carlyle
On Sunday, Dowling’s at The Carlyle will offer a 3-course prix-fixe brunch filled with Easter favorites.
Menu highlights include:
- Deviled Eggs with black truffle, ciabatta, and petite farm greens
- Grilled Tuna Nicoise with haricot vert, romaine, fingerling potatoes, soft boiled egg, sauce gribiche and tomatoes
- Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with swiss chard, carrot puree, and maple-mace jus
- Easter "Sundae" with salted pretzel ice cream
Ole & Steen: All-Day Danish Bakery
If you don't have time for a sit-down meal, grab a delight at this stunning danish bakery.
From Mar. 20 - April 3, Ole & Steen will feature spiced hot cross buns, a carrot-infused Easter muffin, and an Easter Chick Puff, among other delightful treats.
On Easter day, try the Hot Cross Buns Ice Cream Sandwich collaboration with Caffè Panna, available from 1:30pm while supplies last.
Photos: HERE.