Things to do in NYC this weekend: Easter 2024

Easter 2024 is here!

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees--perfect conditions to be out and about.

Whether you celebrate or not, here are some egg-cellent ways to spend Sunday in New York City.

L'Amico

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lamb Porchetta (Credit: L'Amico)

The Easter specials at L'Amico include a Pistachio Waffle, Mache & Shaved Truffle Insalata, Lamb "Porchetta", and Fior Di Latte Panna Cotta.

The cuisine here is inspired by traditional Italian Sunday dishes with a fusion of flavors.

Easter hours go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

Make your reservations here or call 212-201-4065.

La Marchande

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bloody bar (Credit: Nitzan Keynan)

Enjoy live music, fresh oysters, shrimp cocktail, charcuterie cheeses, housemade pastries, and Easter treats at La Marchande.

Brunch starts at $85 per guest from 11 to 3 p.m.

Dinner is à la carte from 5 to 10 p.m. with Easter specials.

Choice of entrée per guest. Add-ons include Bloody Mary Bar or Champagne Buffet.

Make your reservations here.

IRIS

Enjoy a warm ambiance with live music and a three-course Mediterranean cuisine at IRIS.

For $75 per guest, indulge in a family -style spread including pastries. Brunch goes from 11 to 3 p.m.

The three-course feast features family-style mezze spread for the table, choice of entrée, complete with a delectable pastry chariot.

Make your reservations here.

Dowling’s at The Carlyle

On Sunday, Dowling’s at The Carlyle will offer a 3-course prix-fixe brunch filled with Easter favorites.

Menu highlights include:

Deviled Eggs with black truffle, ciabatta, and petite farm greens

Grilled Tuna Nicoise with haricot vert, romaine, fingerling potatoes, soft boiled egg, sauce gribiche and tomatoes

Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with swiss chard, carrot puree, and maple-mace jus

Easter "Sundae" with salted pretzel ice cream

Ole & Steen: All-Day Danish Bakery

If you don't have time for a sit-down meal, grab a delight at this stunning danish bakery.

From Mar. 20 - April 3, Ole & Steen will feature spiced hot cross buns, a carrot-infused Easter muffin, and an Easter Chick Puff, among other delightful treats.

On Easter day, try the Hot Cross Buns Ice Cream Sandwich collaboration with Caffè Panna, available from 1:30pm while supplies last.

