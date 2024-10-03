Where are ports located in NY, NJ area? Here's what they do

On Tuesday, 36 U.S. ports, including New York and New Jersey, were shut down as the union representing approximately 45,000 dockworkers went on strike for the first time since 1977.

The dockworkers started protesting early Tuesday on the East Coast.

Where are the ports located?

The ports are located in:

Newark, New Jersey

Elizabeth, New Jersey

Bayonne, New Jersey

Brooklyn, New York

What do ports do?

Ports serve as docking areas for ships, facilitating the loading and unloading of both passengers and cargo. They play a vital role as transportation hubs, enabling the distribution of goods to consumers through multiple channels, including:

Railroads Highways Air Transit Marine Highways

What are the issues on the East Coast?

The International Longshoremen’s Association is demanding significantly higher wages and a total ban on the automation of cranes, gates and container-moving trucks that are used in the loading or unloading of freight at 36 U.S. ports. Those ports handle roughly half of the nations’ cargo from ships.

The contract between the ILA and the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports, expired Tuesday. Some progress was reported in talks late Monday, but the union went on strike anyway.

The union’s opening offer was for a 77% pay raise over the six-year life of the contract, with President Harold Daggett saying it’s necessary to make up for inflation and years of small raises. ILA members make a base salary of about $81,000 per year, but some can pull in over $200,000 annually with large amounts of overtime.

Monday evening, the alliance said it had increased its offer to 50% raises over six years, and it pledged to keep limits on automation in place from the old contract. The alliance also said its offer tripled employer contributions to retirement plans and strengthened health care options.

How does the port strike affect consumers?

If drawn out, the strike would force businesses to pay shippers for delays and cause some goods to arrive late for peak holiday shopping season – potentially impacting delivery of anything from toys or artificial Christmas trees, to cars, plywood, coffee, fruit and vegetables.

Americans could also face higher prices as retailers feel the supply squeeze.

"Everyone from the shipping lines to trade groups and maritime industry analysts also warns of widespread ramifications in the global supply chain," reported The Maritime Executive, a maritime industry magazine and newsletter. "Sea-Intelligence has estimated that for each day of a strike, it would take four to six days to clear the backlog. They wrote that even a two-week strike could have ramifications into 2025."

In addition, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the affected ports handled 75% of the country's banana imports.

MAE ANDERSON and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, with the Associated Press, helped contribute to this report.