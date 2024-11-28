Here's when major stores open on Black Friday
With the busiest shopping day of the year in the U.S. fast approaching, retailers and shoppers are preparing for Black Friday deals.
Major retailers will kick off the holiday shopping season with steep discounts in-store for customers looking to open their wallets on Friday.
Read on to see when some major retailers will be open for deals on Black Friday:
Walmart
Walmart stores will open their doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The superstore will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Target
Shoppers can enter Target starting at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl's
Kohl’s stores open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
Macy's
Macy's department stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
Best Buy
Best Buy will open for shoppers beginning at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
Home Depot
Home Depot stores open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
Lowe’s Home Improvement
The home improvement retailer opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
Barnes & Noble
The bookseller will open for business at 9 or 10 a.m. depending on location. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.