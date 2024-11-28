Expand / Collapse search

Here's when major stores open on Black Friday

By Stephen Sorace
Published  November 28, 2024 4:29pm EST
Consumer
FOX 5 New York

Black Friday, Cyber Monday shopping tips

It’s the perfect time to pick up holiday gifts for your family and treat yourself to that pricey watch you wouldn’t splurge on otherwise. Black Friday is a worldwide cultural and economic phenomenon today. It comes with much anticipation, great discounts and a shopping frenzy. Andrea Woroch, consumer savings and smart shopping expert, joined LiveNOW from FOX with helpful tips to make the most out of your shopping experience.

With the busiest shopping day of the year in the U.S. fast approaching, retailers and shoppers are preparing for Black Friday deals.

Major retailers will kick off the holiday shopping season with steep discounts in-store for customers looking to open their wallets on Friday.

Read on to see when some major retailers will be open for deals on Black Friday:

WHICH MAJOR RESTAURANTS WILL OPEN ON THANKSGIVING?

Walmart

Walmart stores will open their doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The superstore will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Target

Shoppers can enter Target starting at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Kohl's

Kohl’s stores open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.  

Macy's

Macy's department stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Best Buy

Best Buy will open for shoppers beginning at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

TRAVELING BY PLANE FOR THANKSGIVING? HOW AIRLINE REFUND RULES CAN HELP WHEN FLIGHTS ARE CANCELED, DELAYED

Home Depot 

Home Depot stores open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Lowe’s Home Improvement

The home improvement retailer opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Barnes & Noble

The bookseller will open for business at 9 or 10 a.m. depending on location. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Find more updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com.