When is the $1.8B Powerball drawing?

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has increased to $1.8 billion. It's the second-largest prize in U.S. lottery history. Saturday's drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET.



Saturday's Powerball drawing will be for the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, $1.8 billion.

Anticipation continues to build after 41 straight drawings without a winner. But when can you watch to see if you're the newest billionaire?

When is the next Powerball drawing?

What we know:

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night. The numbers are drawn at 10:59 p.m., and broadcast online and on-air. The drawings are held at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee.

If no one wins, the next drawing will be on Monday, Sept. 8, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

By the numbers:

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are roughly 1 in 292 million.

If anyone wins it all on Saturday, it will be the second-largest lottery prize ever in the U.S. The biggest jackpot was more than $2 billion, which was won in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, 2022.

While the $1.8 billion jackpot is before taxes, the winner will still take home a pretty penny. There are two options for the winner, 30 payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. For Saturday's drawing, the lump sum is expected to be more than $825 million before taxes. How much you actually take home depends on what state you're in.

