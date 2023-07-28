What’s going on in NYC this weekend?
NEW YORK - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday:
The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on the West Side of Manhattan. (AP file photo)
- Board the Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum's flight deck for their summer movie series! Friday’s feature - Gene Hackman and Denzel Washington in ‘Crimson Tide.’
All weekend:
- Beyoncé is in town as The Renaissance Tour stops at Met Life Stadium Saturday and Sunday!
Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
- Phish is taking over Madison Square Garden - and they'll be back jammin' for more dates in August!
Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio, right, and keyboard player Page McConnell play during the group's opening set at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Friday, July 24, 1998, in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Brett Coomer/special to The Chronicle) (Pho
- Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 6pm you can shop and stroll through the Open Air Fair in Brooklyn! Located at 2 Noble Street in Greenpoint - enjoy local food and artisan vendors. And Sunday -- a skate demo by Gotham Roller Derby!
- He grew up in Stony Brook - now Long Island's own funny man Kevin James is bringing the laughs to The Paramount in Huntington for: Kevin James - The Irregardless Tour!
Actor and comedia Kevin James poses for a portrait session onstage with a microphone in 1995 in Los Angeles, California . (Photo by Maureen Donaldson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
- And open now through August 1st in the Meatpacking District – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Experience! Go underground – into the sewer to see what it’s like to live the half-shelled life! Free tickets are available to reserve online here. And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – produced by Seth Rogen is in theaters August 2nd.
Guests attend the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" NY Experience in The Meatpacking District on July 23, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)