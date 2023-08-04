What’s going on in NYC this weekend?
NEW YORK - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday:
- Metallica takes over Met Life Stadium for their M72 World Tour Friday and Sunday!
- Celebrate 50 years of hip hop with Birth of a Culture concert in The Bronx - as part of Summer Stage featuring Grandmaster Flash!!
All weekend:
- Phish is back at The Garden again this weekend – Friday and Saturday, the jam band is rockin' in Manhattan!
- All weekend, comedian Ali Wong brings the laughs to Beacon Theatre!
- Grammy-award-winning jazz sensation Diana Krall dazzles on stage Saturday at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester!
- Saturday, LL Cool J brings the Rock the Bells Festival back to Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, bringing along some of the biggest names in hip hop!
