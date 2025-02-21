What terrorism charges does Luigi Mangione face?

The Brief Luigi Mangione is facing terrorism charges in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Here’s what that means.



Among the 20 federal and state charges Luigi Mangione faces for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, two of them are charges linked to terrorism.

It may sound like an unusual application of a terrorism law, but it’s not the first time the statute has been applied to a case that wasn’t about international extremism or a mass murder plot.

Here’s what to know about the anti-terrorism law and how it pertains to Thompson’s murder.

What are the terrorism charges Mangione is facing?

Mangione is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder counts that specifically refer to a New York law that addresses terrorism. New York prosecutors are using a 9/11-era anti-terrorism law in their case.

Essentially an add-on to existing criminal statutes, it says that an underlying offense constitutes "a crime of terrorism" if it’s done "with intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion or affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping."

If a defendant is convicted, the "crime of terrorism" designation boosts the underlying offense into a more serious sentencing category. For example, an assault normally punishable by up to 25 years in prison would carry a potential life sentence.

State lawmakers passed it in 2001, six days after the Sept. 11 attacks, saying the state needed "legislation that is specifically designed to combat the evils of terrorism" and that wasn’t just for federal courts.

The law doesn’t say that cases have to involve mass casualties or international extremism, experts explained. Lawmakers set the parameters broadly.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg put it simply: "The intent was to sow terror."

The specific first-degree murder "in furtherance of an act of terrorism" charge against Mangione has been the top count in only three other cases statewide, according to the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Why is Mangione charged with terrorism?

When arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the 26-year-old was carrying a handwritten letter that called health insurance companies "parasitic" and complained about corporate greed, according to a law enforcement bulletin obtained by The Associated Press.

NYPD has said Mangione also was carrying a gun that matched shell casings at the crime scene. Investigators say ammunition found near Thompson’s body bore the words "delay," "deny" and "depose," mimicking a phrase some people use to decry insurers’ practices.

Officials said the reaction to Thompson’s killing shows it fits within a law against violence designed to intimidate a civilian population.

The shooting prompted a wave of public criticism of the health insurance industry. Much of it is people sharing stories and frustration, but there also have been "wanted" posters targeting other health care honchos. Concerned companies have taken top executives’ biographies offline, canceled in-person shareholder meetings and even told employees to work from home temporarily.

What else is Mangione charged with?

Mangione is facing 20 criminal charges in New York, Pennsylvania and federal court.

In New York, Mangione was indicted on 11 charges. The indictment includes first-degree murder linked to terrorism, second-degree murder linked to terrorism, another second-degree murder charge that doesn’t have the terrorism allegation, as well as eight weapons-possession counts.

Mangione would face a possible life sentence if convicted in New York.

In federal court, Mangione is facing four charges. The complaint charges two counts of stalking and one count each of murder through use of a firearm, and a firearms offense.

In Pennsylvania, Mangione is facing five charges, including possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. But those charges won't be addressed until the New York charges are resolved.

Can Mangione get the death penalty?

The federal murder through use of a firearm charge carries the possibility of the death penalty, though prosecutors have not said if they will seek it.