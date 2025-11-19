What is that smell in the Grand Central subway passageway?

article

The Brief A new Bath & Body Works campaign is filling a Grand Central Terminal tunnel with a pine and eucalyptus scent. The "Grand Scentral" promotion is part of a partnership with the M.T.A. to bring in non-fare revenue. The project — the first of its kind in the subway — runs through Nov. 30.



The familiar subway smell beneath Grand Central has been swapped for a woodsy, eucalyptus-tinged fragrance this month, part of Bath & Body Works’ "Grand Scentral" holiday campaign, according to The New York Times.

What we know:

Bath & Body Works worked with the M.T.A.’s advertising partner to install four high-capacity diffusers along the tunnel linking the 42nd Street shuttle and the Lexington Avenue line, The New York Times reported. The devices release the brand’s "fresh balsam" scent, and the surrounding walls, turnstiles and monitors display coordinated holiday ads and signage promoting the campaign.

Signs from the M.T.A. tell riders the area "is being freshened with a special fragrance" and note that a faint mist may be visible.

M.T.A. officials say the activation is a first for the subway system and part of a push to monetize high-traffic spaces beyond fares, taxes and subsidies.

The M.T.A. calls the scenting effort an example of "underleveraged" advertising potential, saying experiential placements can generate meaningful revenue without relying on fares alone.

What we don't know:

Neither the M.T.A. nor Bath & Body Works disclosed how much the campaign costs. It’s also unclear whether the fragrance intensity will be adjusted during the run or whether the concept will expand to other stations.

What's next:

The promotion runs through Nov. 30. Officials and advertisers will be watching rider feedback and performance to see whether similar experiential campaigns return during future holidays.