Odd fruit spotted on Upper East Side: What is an osage orange?

This fall, a peculiar fruit is catching the eyes of Upper East Side residents at Carl Schurtz Park. Known as the Osage orange, this curious fruit has sparked interest among locals.

What is an Osage Orange?

Appearance : Bright green, about the size of a baseball

Texture : Bumpy, hairy, and tacky

Origin : Native to South/Central America, but can grow as far north as Canada

Relation: Despite its name, it's not an orange—it's related to mulberries

Close-up of fruit of the Osage Orange (maclura pomifera) tree, Danville, California, November 28, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Expert Insight

Evan Dackow, a master arborist, explains, "They're quite cold-hardy, up to zone three or zone four. They're actually not an orange. They're related to the mulberries."

Characteristics

Appearance

Passersby describe the Osage orange in various ways:

"It looks like a brain."

"It resembles a sponge."

Some compare it to cauliflower.

Scent

The fruit’s smell is as unique as its appearance:

Described as sweet and citrusy

Some liken it to celery or fresh vegetables

One observer suggested, "They should make a candle out of it!"

Ripe fruit of a mature Osage orange tree. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Edibility

Despite its intriguing scent, the Osage orange isn't edible. Dackow explains, "The fruit plays very little role in anything. Probably rodents eat it, but it's not something we can eat. It's a bitter fruit to the best of my knowledge. Not poisonous, just very bitter."

The Osage Orange Tree

Average fruit weighs less than a pound

Trees grow between 35 and 65 feet tall

Native tree that attracts pollinators

Planting and Safety

Dackow advises against planting Osage orange trees near walkways due to falling fruit hazards: "It’s an attractive tree. There is somewhat of a trip hazard as those fruits do fall, but the same as anything else."

Some locals agree, with one resident joking, "I imagine it could clock you if you're walking."

While the Osage orange adds a quirky charm to the city, it's just another thing New Yorkers must watch out for while navigating the streets.