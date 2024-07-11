NYC is the best city in America: report

Everybody wants a bite out of the Big Apple.

It's no wonder New York City is the best place to live, work, and visit, according to one report.

Resonance, the global consulting company, released its annual list of the most desirable urban places to live based on cities with over half a million residents.

For the ninth year in a row, the Empire City took the top spot.

The report says NYC is "always worth the price of admission, especially in these glory days," noting the city's post-pandemic recovery.

The company used livability, prosperity, and lovability as categories to rank each city.

FILE - The New York City skyline is seen on the background on from West New York New Jersey. (Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

The city that never sleeps stood out for its shopping, landmarks, and sights categories.

Resonance also looked at the city's use of green space and parks to determine its livability.

A city's "prosperity" ranking was based on its ability to generate wealth, including the percentage of the population with higher education.

The company also looked at nightlife, shopping, attractions, and sports teams to judge its lovability.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: Traffic crosses along 42nd Street as the sun rises in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

New York City has a number of new real estate, citing a Bloomberg report that estimates that NYC would recover 97 percent of its pre-pandemic visitation levels by the end of this year.

"In 2024, it is U.S. urban recovery writ large, with a dizzying roster of new shows, hotels, and parks — and record real estate prices."

Almost 10,000 new or renovated hotel rooms opened in 2022 alone.

Resonance also says tourism numbers have made a breathtaking return, from 33 million visitors in 2021 to 56 million in 2022.

On the other hand, the report found that although tourism is booming, office occupancy is at 50 percent from pre-pandemic levels, and subway ridership is down as well.

Here are the top ten cities in America based on the study: